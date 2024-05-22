20-day-old infant killed in brawl centring children’s play in Adabar

Crime

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:44 pm

Map of Adabar
Map of Adabar

A 20-day-old infant was tragically killed while cradled in his mother's arms during an altercation between the parents of two children who had a fight while playing yesterday (21 May) in the capital's Adabar.

A murder case has been filed in this regard with the Adabar Police Station, said investigating officer Sub-Inspector Madhob Chowdhury.

According to police, victim Kabir Hossain was the youngest son of rickshaw puller Abdus Sattar and housewife Mitu Begum. They resided in a tin shed house near Novodoy Bazaar in Adabar.

Last night, Sattar's five-year-old Ali Hasan was playing with their neighbour Jahangir's son. The two children engaged in a quarrel at one point.

Upon learning the news, Hasan's parents, as well as Jahangir Hossain and his wife Jhuma Akhtar rushed to the scene.

Jahangir's brother-in-law Rubel Mia and mother-in-law also arrived there. They attacked Hasan's parents and during the altercation, Kabir, who was in his mother's lap, was struck on the nose.

They rushed Kabir to a local doctor but the doctor informed them the infant was alright. 

Later on Wednesday (22 May) morning, the child started bleeding from the nose and died after a while.

Victim's father Abdus Sattar filed a murder case with the Adabar Police Station against eight people this morning. 

Two of the accused – Momena Aktar, 50, and Rubel Mia, 24 – were arrested in the case.

