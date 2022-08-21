Cox's Bazar trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 7

Two more bodies of fishermen were recovered on Sunday afternoon after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal's Nazirartek channel.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station OC Sheikh Munir Ul Ghiyas confirmed that the bodies of 7 fishermen have been recovered so far.

Local fishermen recovered the bodies of Anwar Hossain and Nurul Islam around 4:30pm Sunday (21 August), said the OC.

Earlier, bodies of five fishermen were recovered between Saturday afternoon and this morning. Hossain Ahmed, Azizul Haque and Mohammad Abchan were found on the Maheshkhali channel around 10:30 am today. The bodies Taiyab and Saiful were recovered on Saturday (20 August).

On Friday (19 August) afternoon, a fishing trawler named "FB Maer Doa" sank in the Nazirartek channel.

The Coast Guard rescued 8 out of 19 fishermen the trawler sailed with. Three more managed to return ashore in another trawler.