Bhairab trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 9, rescue mission ends

Capsised trawler being brought to surface by a BIWTA rescue ship on 24 March 2024. Photo: TBS

The rescue mission of the people who went missing after a trawler capsized in Kishoreganj's Bhairab has ended with the recovery of the remaining three bodies.

A joint rescue operation by fire service, naval police and BIWTA officials recovered the bodies between 8-9am today (25 March) from the vicinity of the trawler's sinking site.

The deceased were identified as - Bhairav Highway police station constable Sohail Rana, 34, his son Raisul, 5, and Belan Chandra Dey, 45, of Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj.

This brings the total number of recovered bodies to nine.

The trawler, with 22-23 passengers, en route to Bhairab from Ashuganj, capsized on Friday (22 March) after being hit by a bulkhead in the Meghna River near Bhairab.

Bhairav Naval police station Inspector Moniruzzaman Chowdhry said the body of a woman was retrieved on the same day, with eight passengers remaining missing since the incident. Of the missing, two bodies were found on Saturday (23 March), followed by three more on Sunday (24 March).

The victims identified include police constable Sohail Rana's wife Mousumi Akhtar, 28, and their daughter Eva, 7, college student Anika Akhtar, 18, from Narsingdi's Belab upazila, Aradhya Dey, 12, and Subarna Akhtar, 30, from Bhairab, and Rupa Dey, 30, from Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj.

Inspector Moniruzzaman said the search operation resumed on Monday morning for the third consecutive day, resulting in the recovery of their bodies by divers from the vicinity of the incident.

"With no additional reports of missing persons from relatives, the rescue operation has officially ended. However, should we receive any further claims of missing persons, the rescue effort will be reinstated accordingly," he added.

The capsized trawler was recovered yesterday.