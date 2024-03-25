Bhairab trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 9, rescue mission ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:48 pm

Related News

Bhairab trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 9, rescue mission ends

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:48 pm
Capsised trawler being brought to surface by a BIWTA rescue ship on 24 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Capsised trawler being brought to surface by a BIWTA rescue ship on 24 March 2024. Photo: TBS

The rescue mission of the people who went missing after a trawler capsized in Kishoreganj's Bhairab has ended with the recovery of the remaining three bodies.

A joint rescue operation by fire service, naval police and BIWTA officials recovered the bodies between 8-9am today (25 March) from the vicinity of the trawler's sinking site.

The deceased were identified as -  Bhairav Highway police station constable Sohail Rana, 34, his son Raisul, 5, and Belan Chandra Dey, 45, of Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This brings the total number of recovered bodies to nine.

The trawler, with 22-23 passengers, en route to Bhairab from Ashuganj, capsized on Friday (22 March) after being hit by a bulkhead in the Meghna River near Bhairab. 

Bhairav Naval police station Inspector Moniruzzaman Chowdhry said the body of a woman was retrieved on the same day, with eight passengers remaining missing since the incident. Of the missing, two bodies were found on Saturday (23 March), followed by three more on Sunday (24 March).

The victims identified include police constable Sohail Rana's wife Mousumi Akhtar, 28, and their daughter Eva, 7, college student Anika Akhtar, 18, from Narsingdi's Belab upazila, Aradhya Dey, 12, and Subarna Akhtar, 30, from Bhairab, and Rupa Dey, 30, from Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj.

Inspector Moniruzzaman said the search operation resumed on Monday morning for the third consecutive day, resulting in the recovery of their bodies by divers from the vicinity of the incident.

"With no additional reports of missing persons from relatives, the rescue operation has officially ended. However, should we receive any further claims of missing persons, the rescue effort will be reinstated accordingly," he added.

The capsized trawler was recovered yesterday.

Top News

Bhairab / trawler capsize / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

4h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

25m | Brands
This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

1h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

17h | Videos
Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

4h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

15h | Videos