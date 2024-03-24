Bhairab trawler capsize: 3 more bodies recovered, 3 still missing

Bhairab trawler capsize: 3 more bodies recovered, 3 still missing

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 04:38 pm
Three more bodies have been recovered today after a trawler was hit by a bulkhead on Friday (22 March) evening from the Meghna River near the railway bridge in Kishoreganj&#039;s Bhairab. Photo: TBS
Three more bodies have been recovered today after a trawler was hit by a bulkhead on Friday (22 March) evening from the Meghna River near the railway bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab. Photo: TBS

Three more bodies have been recovered today after a trawler was hit by a bulkhead on Friday (22 March) evening from the Meghna River near the railway bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab. 

The bodies of Eva, daughter of missing police constable Md Sohel Rana, Rupa De from Kishoreganj and Anika, a college student from Narsingdi were recovered on Sunday (24 March) afternoon from the side of Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge and one from Ashuganj Power Station at Bhairab end.

Earlier on 23 March, three bodies - two women and a child - were recovered, while three remain missing.

Md Rezaul Karim, deputy director of Bhairab and Ashuganj seaport, who was with the rescue team from the scene, said the divers have been conducting operations for the second day since this morning to rescue the missing persons. 

The trawler which sank earlier was recovered by the BIWTA's rescue ship. However, no one was found inside.

Rezaul Karim also said the naval police will hand over the recovered bodies to their relatives. 

Earlier on Friday evening, a passenger trawler en route to Bhairab from Ashuganj was hit by a bulkhead in the Meghna River near Bhairab. 

Following the incident, local fishermen recovered the body of a passenger named Subarna Begum. 

Since the accident, eight had been reported missing, including constable Md Sohel Rana of Bhairab highway police, his wife Mousumi, and their two children, Eva and Raisul.

