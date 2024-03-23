Constable, 3 family members feared dead in Kishoreganj trawler capsize; shock grips parents

UNB
23 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:04 pm

UNB
23 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:04 pm
Rana, a constable of Bhairab Police Station, his wife Moushumi and two children-Mahmuda and Raisul-of Fatehabad are among those missing after a trawler was hit by a bulkhead and capsized on 22 March 2024. Photo: UNB
Rana, a constable of Bhairab Police Station, his wife Moushumi and two children-Mahmuda and Raisul-of Fatehabad are among those missing after a trawler was hit by a bulkhead and capsized on 22 March 2024. Photo: UNB

Shock gripped patents and relatives of constable Sohel Rana who along with wife and two children remained missing since a trawler capsized in the Meghna River in Kishoreganj's Bhairab on Friday evening.

Rana, a constable of Bhairab Police Station, along with his wife Moushumi and two children-Mahmuda and Raisul-of Fatehabad village in Debidwar upazila of Cumilla, and twelve other people went for a joyous trip in Ashuganj Sonarampur char in the Meghna river on Friday.

When the trawler reached near Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge, it sank after being hit by a sand-laden bulkhead in the evening, said Nurul Islam, member of Fatehabad union parishad.

Local people however, managed to rescue 12 people but eight people including Sohel and his family remained missing.

Rana's father Abdul Alim, mother and other family members went to Bhairab but they could not be traced till Saturday afternoon.

A pall of gloom descended the river bank area with the wailing of the parents.

Sohel joined Bangladesh police as constable in 2011.

After the trawler capsized, two victims including a woman were taken to Bhairab upazila health complex where the doctors declared the woman dead. Another injured victim identified as Tofazzal, 22 was shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.

Saju Mia, officer-in-charge of Bhairab Highway Police, said they are trying to retrieve the bodies.

