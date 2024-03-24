Bhairab trawler capsize: Father of missing constable files case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 11:38 am

Fire service conducting search for the missing passengers of the capsized boat in Meghna River. Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Fire service conducting search for the missing passengers of the capsized boat in Meghna River. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

A case has been filed in the incident of a trawler capsize in Bhairab of Kishoreganj, which resulted in the death of at least three people with six others still missing.

A trawler, with 22-23 passengers, en route to Bhairab from Ashuganj went under after being hit by a bulkhead in the Meghna River near Bhairab on Friday (22 March).

Abdul Alim, father of constable Sohel Rana who has been missing since the trawler capsize, filed the case with Ashuganj police station yesterday (23 March).

He accused the engineer and the helmsman of the bulkhead in the case, but did not mention their names.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashuganj police station Nahid Ahmed said a case has been filed against the helmsman and engineer of the bulkhead. The police will quickly start investigation and try to arrest the accused, he added.

Thus far, three bodies - two women and a child - have been recovered.

Meanwhile, six people, including Constable Sohel Rana and his two children, has been missing since the accident.

