Bhairab trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered, 6 still missing

Fire service conducting search for the missing passengers of the capsized boat in Meghna River. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Bodies of another woman and a ten-year-old child who were on the trawler that was hit by a bulkhead on Friday (22 March) evening were recovered from the Meghna River near the railway bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab.

Fire service divers brought the bodies to the river bank around 1pm today (23 March) from within the submerged trawler.

Thus far, three bodies - two women and a child - have been recovered, while six others still remain missing.

"Five divers commenced searching for the missing passengers around 8:25am today. After an extensive search, the location of the sunken trawler was identified not far from the middle of the river. The divers were then able to retrieve two bodies from the vessel," said Azizul Haque, station officer of Bhairab Fire Service.

The newly recovered bodies are yet to be identified, and efforts to rescue the remaining missing individuals are underway, he added.

Earlier on Friday evening, a passenger trawler en route to Bhairab from Ashuganj was hit by a bulkhead in the Meghna River near Bhairab.

Following the incident, local fishermen recovered the body of a passenger named Subarna Begum.

Since the accident, eight had been reported missing, including constable Md Sohel Rana of Bhairab highway police, his wife Mousumi, and their two children, Eva and Raisul.