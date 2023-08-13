Send notice to Tarique Rahman's corrected address: HC

Court

BSS
13 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

Send notice to Tarique Rahman's corrected address: HC

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to publish a notification in the newspapers in this regard

BSS
13 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today ordered sending the notice of a rule that banned publication of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech in all media to his updated address.

An HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam also ordered the authorities concerned to publish a notification in the newspapers in this regard.

Earlier on Thursday, the High Court asked the petitioner to correct the defendant's address and make an application. As the petitioner submitted the application, the court passed the order today.

On 6 January 2015, Advocate Nasreen Siddiki Lina filed the writ.

Addressing the Information Secretary, the writ sought instructions to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen and reproduce any statement of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media.

It is said in the writ that statements given by Tarique is illegal and contradictory to the provisions of the constitution and thus his speech should not be published publicly as he is a fugitive convict.

In the rule, it has been asked why the defendants will not be directed to take necessary steps to prohibit publication and broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speech.

Information Secretary, Home Secretary, Law Secretary, Foreign Secretary, IGP, Director General of BTV and Chairman of BTRC have been asked to respond to the rule.

High Court / Tarique Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

11h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

11h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free