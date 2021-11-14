Judgment in Abrar murder trial 28 Nov

Court

BSS
14 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 05:17 pm

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 set the date as both prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case

A special tribunal here today set 28 November for pronouncing judgment in a case lodged over the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 set the date as both prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case.

The tribunal on 8 September framed charges in the case afresh.

A total 46 out of 60 prosecution witnesses have testified in the sensational case.

Earlier on 13 November, 2019, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took into cognizance the charge sheet in the case filed by Detective Branch (DB) of police against 25 accused. The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea of Abrar's father.

The tribunal on 15 September, 2020, had framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.

The 25 accused are – Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid. Of these, Jisan, Rafid and Tanim are yet to be arrested and are tried in absentia.

According to the police, of the 25 accused, 11 took part in the gruesome murder directly and the other played role in the crime one way or another.

Of those arrested, eight have given confessional statements before court.

BUET students and the varsity authorities found the seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at around 6:30am on 7 October, 2019.

He was allegedly beaten to death by a couple of leaders of the then BUET unit of Chhatra League over his posts on Facebook.

Abrar's father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.

