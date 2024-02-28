HC upholds Ex-DIG Mizan's 14-year jail sentence in graft case

Court

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 03:23 pm

HC upholds Ex-DIG Mizan's 14-year jail sentence in graft case

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 03:23 pm
The High Court (HC) today upheld former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman's 14-year imprisonment in a graft case against him and three others.

The court also upheld the verdict for Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, his younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan, who were given seven years jail each in the case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah announced the order on Wednesday (28 February) after settling an appeal filed against the judicial court order.

Ex-DIG Mizan gets 14-year jail in graft case

Anti-Corruption Commission Director Manjur Morshed filed the case on 24 June 2019, against four for amassing illegal wealth of Tk3.28 core, concealing information about wealth of Tk3.07 crore.

The ACC filed a charge-sheet against them on 30 January 2020, and the court on 20 October 2020, framed charges against them.

Twenty-seven witnesses out of total 33 testified in the case.

After the court session today, Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, who represented the ACC, informed reporters about the verdict.

DIG Mizan / High Court / Graft case

