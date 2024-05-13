Detention in condemned cells before final death sentence unlawful: High Court

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:33 pm

Representational image of a prison cell. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image of a prison cell. Photo: Unsplash

The High Court (HC) has ruled that it is illegal and unlawful to detain convicts in the condemned cell (blind cell) of the prison before the death sentence is finalised by the verdict of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division.

The High Court bench of Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman announced this ruling today (13 May).

The court has also declared Rule 980 of the Jail Code unconstitutional.

The High Court also gave directions that prisoners who have received death sentences in various cases where the final appeal has not yet been resolved should be provided with the same facilities as other prisoners in jail.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin and Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.

On 5 April 2023, the High Court asked the authorities to explain why it ought not to be declared illegal to keep death-row convicts in condemned cells before their appeal and review applications are disposed of.

The High Court on 12 December last year concluded the hearings in this regard.

Besides, the court has asked for information in the form of a report within six months as to what kind of facilities are available for the accused kept in condemned cells.

As per rule 980 of the Jail Code, "Every prisoner sentenced to death shall,  from the date of his sentence,  and without waiting for the sentence to be confirmed by the  High  Court  Division  (Supreme  Court),  be confined in some safe place, a cell if possible, within the jail, apart from all other prisoners. The cell or room in which a convict condemned to death is confined shall invariably, before he is placed in it, be examined by the Jailor, who shall satisfy himself with its fitness and safety, and shall record the result of the examination in his report book."

