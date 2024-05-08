No cattle market at Aftabnagar this year as HC stays leasing process

Bangladesh

UNB
08 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:51 pm

Related News

No cattle market at Aftabnagar this year as HC stays leasing process

With the HC order, no cattle market will be set up at Aftabnagar ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, said the petitioners’ lawyers

UNB
08 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:51 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The High Court today (8 May) stayed the leasing process to set up cattle market at Aftabnagar in the capital and issued a rule asking the government to explain why the makeshift cattle market in the area should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule after hearing the writ petition filed challenging the leasing notice of setting up a makeshift cattle market in the area.

With the HC order, no cattle market will be set up at Aftabnagar ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, said the petitioners' lawyers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Senior Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque and Advocate SM Shamim Hossain stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

On 4 April, Chief  Estate Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, issued a lease notice for establishing makeshift cattle markets in the capital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per the notice, 11 cattle markets will be set up in the city.

President of Aftabnagar Zahurul Islam City Society Alamgir Hossain Dhali and its general secretary Gias Uddin Kajal filed a writ petition challenging the legality of Aftabnagar cattle market.

cattle market / Aftabnagar / High Court / Eid-ul-Azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

8h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about the US presidential election

What you need to know about the US presidential election

1h | Videos
Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

2h | Videos
Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

2h | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

3h | Videos