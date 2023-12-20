HC dismisses writ seeking reschedule of polls

Court

UNB
20 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:13 pm

The attorney general said the writ petition was rejected on the grounds of maintainability

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition seeking dissolution of parliament and re-announcement of election schedule for holding it under the direct supervision of the military.

The HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order.

Advocate Saidur Rahman stood for the writ petitioner while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state. Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Alam, MMG Sarwar Payel and Tahmina Poly were also present.

The attorney general said the writ petition was rejected on the grounds of maintainability.

"The court said the petition did not come properly. They filed the writ directly without sending any notice to the Election Commission," he added.

Earlier on 10 December, a newly registered political party, Insaniyat Biplab Bangladesh, filed the writ petition with the High Court seeking the dissolution of parliament and rescheduling of the poll under the direct supervision of the army.

Party chairman Imam Hayat filed the writ petition with the High Court. The writ petition sought directives to appoint the army with magistracy power to maintain law and order during the election.

Secretaries to the Law and Justice Division, Legislative Division, Cabinet Secretary and Chief Election Commissioner were made respondents to the rule.

Speaking to UNB after filing the writ petition, Imam Hayat said, "In the last election, we observed that the ruling MPs misused government power in their respective constituencies and used the administration, police and their own armed men to occupy the polling centres and obstruct others from casting their votes."

On 8 May, Insaniyat Biplab Bangladesh got the EC's registration as a political party following a High Court order. The party's election symbol is apple.

