HC gives ACC 3 weeks to finish probe on MP Murshedy's illegal occupation of PWD house in Gulshan

The High Court (HC) has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete investigation of the complaint against Awami League (AL) MP Abdus Salam Murshedy for allegedly unlawfully occupying a house in Gulshan, Dhaka, in three weeks.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order following a hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on Wednesday (8 February)

The court has also ordered Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to submit the original master plan of the concerned property within seven days.

SC lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman filed the writ on 30 October.

The matter was heard by the HC bench and a ruling was made on 1 November.

The bench asked why the inaction of concerned offices in recovering the Gulshan house – currently under the reported illegal occupation of the Khulna-4 lawmaker – will not be called illegal.

The bench also instructed Rajuk, Public Works Department (PWD) and the ruling party MP to submit all property-related documents to the court within 10 days.

The ACC was also made a respondent to the rule.

Besides, the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to share their own probe findings of the complaint with the ACC.