HC orders Salam Murshedy to surrender 'occupied' Gulshan house within 3 months

The High Court has ordered Member of Parliament Abdus Salam Murshedy to relinquish control of the house he 'unlawfully' occupies in Gulshan-2 and transfer it to the government.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain passed the order today (19 March). It directed Murshedy to hand over the possession of the residence in Gulshan to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works has been instructed to submit a report to the Registrar of the High Court Division within 15 days of taking possession of the said property.

Senior lawyer Md Sayeed Ahmed represented Salam Murshedy in court, while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled appeared for the state in the case.

Earlier on 30 October 2022, Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman filed a writ plea with the High Court (HC) seeking directions to dispose of the application he filed to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Abdus Salam Murshedy MP for allegedly unlawfully occupying a house in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The lawyer said, "The complaint against Salam Murshedy – legislator from Khulna-4 constituency and senior vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation – is that he is living in a luxurious house, claiming ownership of the house, but I found that it is property of the Public Works Department."

"It seems that Rajdhani Unnoyon Kattripakkha (Rajuk) gave him this house as it seems. Rajuk is the owner of this house, but it does not have the authority to give this house to anyone," he added.

As per the writ petition, House No 29 on Road No. 104 in Gulshan-2, Dhaka, was declared abandoned in the ' Kha' list of the Extraordinary Gazette 1986. However, Abdus Salam Murshedy has been residing there despite its abandoned status. Attached to the writ were three letters from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) chairman dated 13 April 2015, 20 January 2016, and 4 July 2022.

The letter requests an explanation as to why the RAJUK chairman's office permitted Murshedy's occupation and registration of the property despite its inclusion in the list of abandoned houses. However, the RAJUK chairman showed reluctance to provide such an explanation.

After the writ, the court issued a ruling on 1 November 2022, seeking clarification on the lack of legal action against Murshedi for the unauthorised occupation of the house. The court directed the submission of relevant documents related to the house in affidavit form and prohibited both parties from publicising the case's details without authorization and court proceedings.