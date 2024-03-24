SC issues status quo on HC judgment over Salam Murshedy’s home

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today issued status quo on a High Court (HC) judgment that had asked lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy to hand over Gulshan-2 house to the government terming it as abandoned property.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam of Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court passed the order, issuing the status quo for eight weeks.

The High Court on 19 March passed the judgment, asking Murshedy to hand over the property through the Housing and Public Works Ministry within three months of receiving the verdict.

The court also ordered the housing and public works secretary to submit a report with the High Court Division registrar within 15 days of receiving the property.

The High Court came up with the judgment after holding hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman MP on 30 October 2022.

