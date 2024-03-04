HC orders forming expert committee to investigate Bailey Road fire, ensure safety in buildings

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 02:18 pm

HC orders forming expert committee to investigate Bailey Road fire, ensure safety in buildings

The HC bench also asked for a report on actions taken regarding buildings identified as hazardous within four months.

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 02:18 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

High Court (HC) has ordered to form an expert committee to investigate the fire at Bailey Road's Green KG Cottage, which claimed 46 lives.

This committee will also work on ensuring fire safety in Dhaka's residential and commercial structures.

It will be spearheaded by the home secretary and include the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and experts from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), the HC bench of Justices Naima Haider and Kazi Zinat Haque said during a hearing today (4 March).

The directive was given during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Supreme Court Lawyer Israt Jahan Santona on 3 March seeking the closure of restaurants in all residential buildings on Bailey Road and for the creation of a judicial committee to probe into the incident.

The HC bench also asked for a report on actions taken regarding buildings identified as hazardous within four months.

The court emphasised that issuing notices to owners of risky buildings is inadequate; these notices must be prominently displayed by the fire service on the premises.

The HC bench said the lack of improvement in situations despite previous fires causing significant loss of life indicates a growing sense of helplessness among citizens.

It also voiced concerns over fire safety protocols in Dhaka's restaurants, especially questioning the management of rooftop dining spaces.

"These establishments [rooftop restaurants] are being opened with just the installation of a fan," the bench said.

