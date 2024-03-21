DMTCL rents out 7,000 sq ft canteen at only Tk1,000 per month. HC orders probe

The DMTCL notice on renting out its canteen. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (21 March) ordered an investigation into the incident involving the rental of a 7,580 square feet staff canteen at Uttara Depot of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) for only Tk1,000 per month.

The road transport secretary has been asked to carry out an investigation and submit a report within a month.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling questioning the legality of advertising a rental rate of only Tk1,000 for the canteen.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Tanvir Ahmed.

According to media reports, the 7,580 square feet staff canteen located at Uttara Depot under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited at MRT Line-6 was rented out for only Tk1,000 per month.

There are various criticisms circulating on social media regarding the issue of renting the canteen for such a nominal amount.

According to a DMTCL notice issued on 14 March, the tender submitted by contractor Khandaker Enterprise on 1 January to operate the canteen for Tk12,000 (excluding VAT and income tax) for one year was considered acceptable by the company.

Within seven days of the issuance of this notice, the contractor has been asked to inform in writing that they have agreed to execute the contract for three years.

Additionally, the contractor was asked to deposit Tk3 lakh as security by 28 March.

"After seeing the notice, I sent a legal notice to the relevant individuals. However, as they did not respond, I proceeded to file a writ in the High Court," said writ petitioner Advocate Tanvir Ahmed.

"It appears unusual not just to me, but to anyone who observes it, considering it's a space akin to a small football field. In a city like Dhaka, allocating such a large space for only Tk1,000 can be deemed super unusual."