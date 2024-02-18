Country's health sector controlled by local-foreign mafia: HC on Ayaan's death

The country's health sector is being controlled by local and foreign mafia gangs, the High Court said today (18 February).

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah made the remarks during a hearing on a writ petition on the death of five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed at the United Medical College and Hospital.

The court fixed 20 February for the next order in the case.

The HC bench said, "Mafia works in the medical sector of different countries, including Bangladesh. This mafia gang acts as reagents for medical supplies, including medicines. Everyone needs to beware of the health sector."

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state and ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum represented the writ.

The court also included advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir as an 'intervenor' in this case to present information about the country's health sector and related laws with explanation.

Earlier on 29 January, the same HC bench had said the Directorate General of Health Service's (DGHS) probe report on Ayaan's death was an "eyewash" and "ridiculous".

On behalf of the DGHS director general, the organisation's Deputy Director Dr Porimol Kumar Pal submitted the 15-page probe report to the court as an affidavit on Sunday.

The report stated that Ayaan suffered from childhood asthma. He was given a nebulizer and inhaler for his breathing problems in the waiting room before the circumcision. This matter was not informed to the doctors.

The report also said anaesthetic injections used on Ayaan before surgery could have caused severe allergic reactions and lead to contractions in the airways or the muscles around the airways to tighten and spasm.

Referring to this point, the court remarked that Ayaan's operation should not have taken place. "What was the rush that operation had to take place on that day? What would be the harm in delaying it for a few days?"

The HC bench also said, "No doctors want their patients to die. But here [in the probe report] it shows negligence in the treatment of Ayaan."

"Even a coronary artery bypass surgery does not require so much medication as used during the circumcision of baby Ayaan," the court added.

Slamming the DGHS over the probe report, the court said the DGHS submitted such a report to avoid accountability.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state, ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum, represented the petitioners and United Hospital was represented by lawyer Cumar Debul Dey in the court.

ABM Shahjahan sought a re-investigation on Ayaan's death saying the DGHS report was "manipulated".

Earlier on 22 January, the HC ordered the DGHS director general to submit a probe report on the death of Ayaan on 25 January.

Prior to that, on 15 January, the court issued a rule asking why Ayaan's family will not be compensated Tk5 crore over for the death of Ayaan.

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed filed a case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of his son.

Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

Ayaan was first admitted to the United Medical for the circumcision surgery and was later transferred to United Medical where he was declared dead.