Case filed against 24 pro-BNP lawyers over scuffle at SCBA iftar party

UNB
10 April, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 10:45 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A case was filed with Shahbagh police station on Sunday (9 April) in connection with a scuffle and vandalism at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) iftar mahfil on 6 April.

The case has been lodged by SCBA Administrative Officer Rabiul Hasan accusing 50 to 60 people, mentioning 24 pro-BNP lawyers by name including Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kazal.

According to the case statement, including the 24, around 50/60 lawyers and some outsiders suddenly chanted slogans in the name of Tarique Rahman and Jamaat.

Later, they entered hall No 2 and then entered hall No 1 of the Iftar ceremony where an iftar programme was organised by the SCBA on that last week.

The accused tore down all the banners, broke chairs and tables and injured several lawyers.

