Fakhrul calls for unity among all parties, workers’ unions to join movement

Politics

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally organised by Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal to mark May Day in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (1 May). Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally organised by Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal to mark May Day in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (1 May). Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged all irrespective of their political affiliations and opinions to launch a new movement aimed at reclaiming the rights of the people and eradicating widespread corruption.

"The government has established a reign of looting by destroying banks and all other economic institutions and capturing all businesses. They have grabbed all the businesses of people belonging to the opposition parties even in the rural areas," he said while speaking at a rally organised by Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal to mark May Day in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (1 May).

The BNP leader also criticised the government's economic policies.

Addressing the crowd, Mirza Fakhrul highlighted the need for unity among people from various sectors to restore their rights. 

"We must all come together. On this May Day, I urge all political parties and ideological organisations, particularly workers' unions, to be united...let's wage a movement to achieve our desired goal of getting back our voting and democratic rights and the rights of people. This should be our pledge on this May Day," he said.

Fakhrul also accused the government of attempting to impose a one-party rule, diverging from past methods. 

He reaffirmed the opposition's commitment to democracy and expressed determination to continue the struggle. 

"We must always remember one thing, that we have never been defeated in the past, and we will not be defeated in the future as well. Our goal is to establish democracy and restore the voting rights of people in Bangladesh. We're ready to make more sacrifices to this end," he added.

The BNP leader lamented that May Day is being observed at a time when the hardworking people of Bangladesh are bereft of their basic rights, under what he termed a "demonic regime".

