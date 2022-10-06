BNP activist Shaon’s death: Plea for case against Munshiganj ASP, AL men among others

A petition has been filed with a Munshiganj court seeking its permission to file a case against several police officials and Awami League (AL) activists over the death of Jubo Dal activist Shaon Bhuiyan.

The 22-year-old breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital following a clash between police and BNP men in Munshiganj on 22 September.

The named police officials, total nine, include – Additional Superintendent of Police Minhaj-u-Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Sumon Deb, and Sadar police station OC Tarikuzzaman.

Besides, more 40-50 unnamed policemen and Awami League activists and leaders have been accused of Shaon's death.

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal leader Md Salah Uddin Khan filed the petition in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate (Munshiganj) Mosammat Rahima Akhtar on Thursday morning.

A hearing on the matter will be held today afternoon.

At least 16 policemen, including the additional superintendent of police (Sadar circle) and Sadar police station OC, were injured in the clash.

"To bring the situation under control, we fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells. Later 24 of those involved in the attack were arrested."

Citing Shaon's autopsy report, the SP said, "DMCH, in its report, concluded that the Jubo Dal activist died due to a head injury. He didn't have any bullet wounds on his body."

At least 50 people including BNP activists, policemen, and journalists were injured in last week's clash.