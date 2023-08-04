Constable dies after 'shooting himself' in Panchagarh, say police

A police constable died after he allegedly shot himself in the throat with his own rifle in front of Sonali Bank police box in Panchagarh town, said a police official quoting his colleagues.

The deceased was identified as Firoj Ahmed, 27, son of Abu Sayeed of Dinajpur's Nawabganj upazila

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Abdul Latif Mia said Firoz joined the Panchagarh Sonali Bank guard duty on July 31.

"On Thursday night, he shot himself in the throat with his rifle while on duty at the main branch of Panchagarh Sonali Bank in the district. Following the incident, other colleagues took him to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital where duty doctor Dr Mirza Saidul Islam declared him dead," he said.

Constable Firoz's body will be handed over to the family after autopsy, said OC Latif.