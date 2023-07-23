The way Banglabandha port transforms Panchagarh economy

Goods-laden trucks from India and Bangladesh cross the Banglabandha border. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Panchagarh, once a poverty-stricken area reliant solely on agriculture, has undergone a remarkable transformation into a thriving district in northern Bangladesh. The bustle of trucks, easy bikes, and tourists now fill the region.

Banglabandha Land Port, which facilitates port activities and connects India, Nepal, and Bhutan, has played a pivotal role in driving the district's growth.

Alongside this, the expansion of tea gardening and improved infrastructure have further contributed to the district's vibrancy.

Recognising Panchagarh's significant tea production, a tea auction centre is underway, as it accounts for nearly one-fifth of Bangladesh's tea output, reaching 94 million kilograms in 2022.

The development initiatives have empowered local residents to generate income from the comfort of their homes, a privilege not enjoyed by many in other districts who have to migrate to Dhaka for livelihood opportunities.

Suruj Mia, a 40-year-old easy bike driver, shares his story, stating that he now earns Tk500 to Tk700 per day after covering all operating expenses. He expresses his happiness about being able to live with his family in Panchagarh, having previously worked as a rickshaw puller in Dhaka.

The district has become a hub of economic activity, attracting rickshaw pullers, easy bike drivers, restaurant owners, and shopkeepers who enjoy a steady flow of customers.

Hundreds of people visit Panchagarh for various business purposes, such as export and import activities with India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Additionally, the district attracts numerous tourists who come to witness the majestic Kanchanjangha mountain, located on the other side of India.

Over the last 15 years, Banglabandha has been progressively automated under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's guidance, said Panchagarh's Deputy Commissioner Md Jahurul Islam.

He added that the port now facilitates business-friendly import-export operations and provides convenient immigration services for tourists.

"Located in Tentulia upazila, it serves as the only four-nation land port for active export-import activities with India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Approximately 5,000 workers daily contribute to the port's operations, directly and indirectly supporting the livelihoods of around 35,000 people," the DC said.

Port plays key role in the transformation

In just five years, the Banglabandha Port has experienced an astounding 24-fold increase in exports, solidifying its position as the country's pioneering four-country connecting land port.

The volume of goods exported through the port reached about 1.65 lakh tonnes in fiscal 2021-2022, compared to a mere 7,051 tonnes in FY17, according to available data.

Similar to exports, imports through the port have also almost tripled over the six-year period, with 16.56 lakh tonnes of goods imported in FY22, compared to six lakh tonnes in FY17, through the port.

This growth is indicative of the port's increasing prominence in facilitating trade with India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Since its establishment in 1997 to facilitate communication with Nepal, the port has opened to support trade with India in 2011 and with Bhutan in 2017.

While the government allowed the port for immigration checkpoints in 2016. And through this, the four-nation transportation system was boosted.

The Banglabandha land port road has undergone significant improvements, allowing for efficient exportation of various products and seamless importation of essential goods, said the port's Manager Abul Kalam Azad.

Stone, maize, ginger, wheat, rice, and fruits are imported from India, while manufactured and processed products from Nepal and Bhutan find their way into Bangladesh through this port, he informed The Business Standard.

Additionally, the port serves as an outlet for exporting goods such as parts, glass sheets, medicines, potatoes, juice, cotton bags, and foodstuffs.

Recognising the port's significance and potential, a master plan has been adopted to transform it into a modern port, enhancing communication with other countries and bolstering trade activities.

These ongoing modernisation initiatives aim to further fortify the port's positive impact on the local economy.

Banglabandha land port's development has brought prosperity to the area, opening new avenues for employment and empowering local businesses. One resident expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership in initiating the port's development, enabling easier access to India and fostering export-import activities.

The strategic importance of Banglabandha Port lies in its connection to four countries, fostering extensive business expansion and infrastructural development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's guidance. The port now witnesses a thriving import-export situation, with approximately 350 to 400 trucks passing through it almost every day.

Tea

Panchagarh district is witnessing rapid expansion of tea cultivation in the plain lands, prompting the authorities to open a third tea auction centre within a month.

Deputy Commissioner Jahurul Islam told TBS about the upcoming auction centre and mentioned that all necessary preparations have been completed. Currently, Bangladesh has two tea auction centres – one in Chattogram and another in Sreemangal, Sylhet.

The increasing number of tea gardens in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, and surrounding areas indicates the growing interest of farmers in tea cultivation, which proves to be financially rewarding.

The new auction centre's establishment in Panchagarh will benefit tea producers in the northern region by reducing transportation costs.

Initially, the auction centre will operate through a virtual platform before eventually transforming into a full-fledged physical auction centre. The introduction of this centre is expected to enhance the overall quality of produced tea in the region.

Official documents reveal that in FY23, approximately 12,079 acres of land were under tea cultivation in Panchagarh, significantly increasing from just 925 acres in FY06.

Tea cultivation in the district began in 1999 after the initiative taken by the people of Panchagarh and with the support of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 1996.

Presently, 20,000 to 30,000 people work in these tea gardens.