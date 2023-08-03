Country's 3rd tea auction centre to open in Panchagarh in September

The country's third tea auction centre is likely to start operation in Panchagarh in September.

This was disclosed during a two-day training workshop on "Online Tea Auction" that began on Thursday at the Panchagarh Chamber hall room.

Small Tea Garden Owners and Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh jointly organised the training workshop.

The government's decision to set up a tea auction centre in the district was finalized under the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The auction centre is expected to be inaugurated virtually by the Prime Minister early next month.

Last year, the northern districts of the country including Pancharagh set a new record in tea production as they produced 19% of the country's total tea production in 2022.

Sylhet and Chattogram regions produced 81% of the total tea production

Last year, 1.77 crore kg of tea worth Tk 260 crore was produced in Panchagarh. This year, two crore kg of tea is expected to be produced.