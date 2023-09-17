Suspected smuggler held with 19 gold bars in Panchagarh

UNB
17 September, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 06:26 pm

Suspected smuggler held with 19 gold bars in Panchagarh

A team of the border force conducted a drive and detained Jewel with 19 gold bars weighing 19.30kg

Members of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) detained a suspected smuggler along with 19 gold bars worth over Tk15 crore along the Bangalpara border in Panchagarh sadar upazila on Saturday (16 September).

The detainee is Md Jewel, 32, hailing from Madhupara village under Harivasa union of the upazila.

Lt Col Md Asaduzzaman Hakim, commander of BGB-56 (Nilphamari), said a team of the border force conducted a drive under near main pillar 755/4 of the area and detained Jewel with 19 gold bars weighing 19.30kg.

They also seized a motorcycle, mobile phone and Tk25,000 in cash.

The detainee was handed over to Panchagarh Sadar Police and the process of filing a case is underway, said Abdul Latif Mia, officer-in-charge of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station.

 

