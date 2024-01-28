Tetulia shivers as mercury dips to season's lowest at 5°C

The lowest temperature of the season has been recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia upazila this morning (28 January).

Meanwhile, mild to moderate cold waves are sweeping across 28 districts in two northern divisions — Rajshahi and Rangpur, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Dhaka has also experienced a drop in the minimum temperature today compared to a day earlier, with the lowest recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Although the temperature is lower today, the Met department has indicated that it might experience a rising temperature starting tomorrow.

Tetulia recorded the lowest daily temperature in Bangladesh for three days in a row now. On Friday (26 January), the region recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius. On Saturday (27 January), it recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius.