College principal suspended over Facebook post hurting religious sentiment

The acting principal of Chattogram Port Women's College (CPWC), Selina Shelly, was temporarily suspended for hurting religious sentiments of Muslims through a Facebook post.

Selina Shelly reportedly made a derisive post on Facebook regarding the pronunciation of the month of Ramadan in Arabic.

The director (administration) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) ordered the temporary suspension of Selina Shelly on Sunday (16 April).

According to CPA, the Facebook post hurt religious sentiments and sparked resentment and discontent within the Muslim community.

The post triggered a wave of protests and reactions from many people.

The law and order situation in the port area is feared to deteriorate following the incident, CPA sources said.

In another order, CPA appointed Selina Akhtar, assistant professor, English Department of CPWC as acting principal of the college.