Tripura to be gateway to Southeast Asia using Ctg Port, says chief minister

TBS Report
26 February, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 05:27 pm

Dhaka has already allowed India to use the port through South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision, he also said

Tripura CM Manik Saha. File Photo: Hindustan Times
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the northeastern state is going to be the gateway not only to Southeast Asian nations but to many other countries by using Bangladesh's Chittagong Port.

Dhaka has already allowed India to use the port through South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision and Maitri setu is set to be inaugurated for people's movement between two sides of the international border anytime, he was quoted saying by India Today.

"Maitri setu built on Feni River has already been inaugurated and people's movement through the bridge will start any time. Once the bridge is made operational, the state will have direct access to Chittagong Port in Bangladesh. It will open new possibilities in business and trade through Chittagong Port", Saha said at the laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Agartala railway station. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 stations and inaugurated various projects across the country virtually, India Today NE reported.

"Not only South East Asian (SEA) nations, Tripura will have access to many countries by using Chittagong port and Bay of Bengal. The entire northeast will benefit from the proposed connectivity", he said.

Saha also highlighted the Indo-Bangla railway project connecting Bangladesh's Gangasagar station with Agartala railway station. "The trial run between Gangasagar and Agartala has already been carried out successfully. This will also benefit the people of the state," he said. 

 

