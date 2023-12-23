Ctg Port Authority demands Tk15 crore rent payment from Shipping Corp

The Chattogram Port Authority has served a notice to the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation to settle a due rent of about Tk15 crore for 3.74 acres of leased land.

The unpaid rent, accumulated over a period of 20 years, has prompted the estate department of Chattogram Port Authority to issue a notice to the Shipping Corporation, setting a deadline of 7 January 2024 for the payment.

The port authority has also revoked the allotment of 1 acre of leased land to the Shipping Corporation.

The leased areas in question include 1.50 acres for the Shipping Corporation building, 1.24 acres for the marine workshop, and 1 acre for Vac-u-Vator. Despite the lease terms mandating annual rent payments, the Shipping Corporation has neglected this obligation for the past two decades.

According to the port authority, the rent arrears are categorised as Tk9,38,21,918 for the corporation's building space, Tk3,46,41,501 for the marine workshop, and Tk1,08,10,304 for Vac-u-Vator space. The total outstanding rent of Tk13,92,73,723 is subject to VAT, amounting to an additional Tk1 crore.

To address the situation, the port authority has instructed the shipping corporation to pay the rent through a bank draft or pay order and deposit the government VAT to the treasury through a treasury challan.

Md Omar Faruk, the secretary of Chattogram Port Authority, expressed hope for a swift resolution of the internal debt settlement between the two government agencies.

"Bangladesh Shipping Corporation has no disagreement regarding the payment of the outstanding rent. We hope that a swift resolution will be reached soon through internal negotiations between the two government agencies," he said.

In response, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation General Manager (Administration) Mohammad Ashraful Amin said the lack of clarity on whether to pay rent as a government institution led to the non-payment. He assured that the shipping corporation would respond to the demand notice from the port authority soon.

Simultaneously, the customs department at Chattogram Port is also under scrutiny for unpaid rent spanning 63 years. The Chattogram Custom House, built in 1960 on 8.33 acres of port land, owes Tk13,61,05,937, including VAT, to the port authority.

Despite a notice issued on 27 August, the customs department has not paid the outstanding rent, hindering the issuance of a no-objection letter for constructing a new customs building.

Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner Barrister Md Bodruzzaman Munshi acknowledged the issue and revealed ongoing discussions with the port authority. He expressed optimism in obtaining approval from the National Board of Revenue for the payment of overdue port rent.