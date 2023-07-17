Climate murals on display in Cox's Bazar to raise awareness

Environmental activists have installed some murals in Cox's Bazar to raise awareness among people about climate change.

Youth Net, an organisation of environmentalists, yesterday unveiled the climate murals painted on the walls in front of Cox's Bazar Govt Girls' High School.

Installation of the murals was supported by the Mother Earth Project.

The artworks, painted by school students and local youth, depict harmful climate change impacts due to excessive carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, deforestation, flooding, and plastic pollution.

Md Sayek, an environmental activist, said, "The concept of climate change mural is new in Bangladesh. In 2021, we made it on the Kolatoli coast in Cox's Bazar for the first time. This time we did it in front of a school so that students and pedestrians can see the murals and feel their role in climate change and environment protection".