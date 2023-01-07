Chuadanga shivering as country's lowest temperature recorded at 8.4°C

Bangladesh

UNB
07 January, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 01:27 pm

Related News

Chuadanga shivering as country's lowest temperature recorded at 8.4°C

UNB
07 January, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 01:27 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the country and Chuadanga district recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 8.4°C.

The northern district has been recording the lowest temperatures over the past few days in a row.

The shivering cold is causing immense suffering for low-income people, forcing them to stay indoors.

Omar Faruk, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), said temperatures in most parts of the country decreased over the past few days.

"Dhaka recorded 11.5°C -- lowest this season -- Saurday morning," he said.

The situation may continue for the next two-three days in the country, he predicted, saying that the situation will improve from 11-12 January.

Cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life in Chuadanga and the poor are the worst sufferers.

Temperatures between 8-10°C is considered a mild cold wave, 6-8°C a moderate cold wave and less than 6°C Celsius a severe cold wave.

Private jobholder Sharmin Malik said she leaves home for nearby Meherpur in the morning for work, but could not do so due to the severe cold and wind this morning.

Day-labourer Jaban Ali said that staying in due to cold weather means no income.

Rakibul Hasan, in charge of the Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said, the lowest temperature of the country was recorded in the district for the second consecutive day today.

Meanwhile, the hospitals in the district are overwhelmed with patients with cold-related diseases.

Of the patients, the number of children and adults is high with cold-related diseases and diarrhoea.

Top News

winter / Cold wave / Chuadanga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

36m | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

2h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

5h | Panorama
The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals