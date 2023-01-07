Chuadanga shivering as country's lowest temperature recorded at 8.4°C

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the country and Chuadanga district recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 8.4°C.

The northern district has been recording the lowest temperatures over the past few days in a row.

The shivering cold is causing immense suffering for low-income people, forcing them to stay indoors.

Omar Faruk, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), said temperatures in most parts of the country decreased over the past few days.

"Dhaka recorded 11.5°C -- lowest this season -- Saurday morning," he said.

The situation may continue for the next two-three days in the country, he predicted, saying that the situation will improve from 11-12 January.

Cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life in Chuadanga and the poor are the worst sufferers.

Temperatures between 8-10°C is considered a mild cold wave, 6-8°C a moderate cold wave and less than 6°C Celsius a severe cold wave.

Private jobholder Sharmin Malik said she leaves home for nearby Meherpur in the morning for work, but could not do so due to the severe cold and wind this morning.

Day-labourer Jaban Ali said that staying in due to cold weather means no income.

Rakibul Hasan, in charge of the Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said, the lowest temperature of the country was recorded in the district for the second consecutive day today.

Meanwhile, the hospitals in the district are overwhelmed with patients with cold-related diseases.

Of the patients, the number of children and adults is high with cold-related diseases and diarrhoea.