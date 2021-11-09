Chattogram to host wedding expo from Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 07:10 pm

Related News

Chattogram to host wedding expo from Thursday

The expo is set to showcase products and services of more than 55 companies  

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Chattogram to host wedding expo from Thursday

A three-day-long wedding exposition - The Grand Wedding Expo 2021 – is set to begin in Chattogram from 11 November.

The expo, to take place at Hotel Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, will continue until 13 November, read a press release.

A press conference was held regarding the expo at the hotel's Mezbaan Ballroom on Tuesday afternoon. It was disclosed during the conference that M Rezaul Karim, mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, is going to inaugurate the expo as the chief guest. 

Wedding consultancy firms along with wedding planning companies will be present during the expo and showcase their services, photography and videography packages, among others. More than 55 organisations will take part and showcase their products during the exhibition. The expo will also have bridal costume designs and fashion shows.

Brig Gen (retd) Abul Hasahem, chief executive officer (CEO) of Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View, Tulu-Uz-Shams, operation director Casablanca- East End Construction Ltd, Kazi Jainal, CEO of Eventive Chittagong Event Management, Manzuma Murshed, CEO of M&M Business Communication and A B M Khaled Mahmud, managing director of Violet Incorporation, were present during Tuesday's event presided over by Rahfat Salman.

The Business Standard is one of the media partners of the expo along with RTV and The Daily Azadi. 

Other sponsors of the expo are Casablanca, Veneto Furniture BD, Eventive Chittagong Event Management, and M&M Business Communication.

Earlier on 19th October, the Violet Incorporation and the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for this event.
 

Top News

wedding expo / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat