Chattogram to host wedding expo from Thursday

A three-day-long wedding exposition - The Grand Wedding Expo 2021 – is set to begin in Chattogram from 11 November.

The expo, to take place at Hotel Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, will continue until 13 November, read a press release.

A press conference was held regarding the expo at the hotel's Mezbaan Ballroom on Tuesday afternoon. It was disclosed during the conference that M Rezaul Karim, mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, is going to inaugurate the expo as the chief guest.

Wedding consultancy firms along with wedding planning companies will be present during the expo and showcase their services, photography and videography packages, among others. More than 55 organisations will take part and showcase their products during the exhibition. The expo will also have bridal costume designs and fashion shows.

Brig Gen (retd) Abul Hasahem, chief executive officer (CEO) of Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View, Tulu-Uz-Shams, operation director Casablanca- East End Construction Ltd, Kazi Jainal, CEO of Eventive Chittagong Event Management, Manzuma Murshed, CEO of M&M Business Communication and A B M Khaled Mahmud, managing director of Violet Incorporation, were present during Tuesday's event presided over by Rahfat Salman.

The Business Standard is one of the media partners of the expo along with RTV and The Daily Azadi.

Other sponsors of the expo are Casablanca, Veneto Furniture BD, Eventive Chittagong Event Management, and M&M Business Communication.

Earlier on 19th October, the Violet Incorporation and the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for this event.

