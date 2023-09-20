Chattogram customs foils attempt to evade Tk1cr in import duties

Chattogram customs foils attempt to evade Tk1cr in import duties

GY Trade Pvt Limited imported powdered milk and dextrose under false declaration

The Audit Investigation and Research unit of the Chattogram Customs House found undeclared goods after an inspection of a shipment containing 3,219 sacks in four containers from China. Photo: TBS
The Audit Investigation and Research unit of the Chattogram Customs House found undeclared goods after an inspection of a shipment containing 3,219 sacks in four containers from China. Photo: TBS

Chattogram customs officials have foiled an attempt by Dhaka-based importing company GY Trade Pvt Limited to evade Tk1 crore in import duties through false declaration.

GY Trade Pvt Limited brought powdered milk and dextrose to Chattogram Port under a false declaration of bringing calcium carbonate, said Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of the Audit Investigation and Research (AIR) unit of the Chattogram Customs House.

He said the importer tried to evade Tk1 crore in the shipment of imported goods by false declaration.

The process is underway to file cases against the individuals and organisations involved in the revenue evasion, he added.

C&F agent Extended United Agencies Ltd filed a bill of entry at the Chattogram Custom House on 11 September to clear the consignment from the port.

The AIR unit found the undeclared goods on Tuesday, after an inspection of the shipment containing 3,219 sacks in four containers from China.

When contacted on the mobile phone of Extended United Agencies Ltd Proprietor Titu Kumar Ghosh, an employee of the company, Roni Das, said they do not know anything about the matter.

