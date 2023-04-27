Case filed against AL leader, 32 others over former Jubo League, BCL leaders' murders in Laxmipur

A case has been filed against 33 people including local Awami League leader Abul Kashem Zihadi in connection with the murders of former Jubo League leader Noman and former Chhatra League leader Rakib.

Mahfuzur Rahman, local UP chairman and elder brother of one of the deceased, filed the case against 18 identified and 14-15 unidentified people with Chandraganj police station around 1am on Thursday.

Abul Kashem Zihadi, organising secretary of Chandraganj upazila unit of Awami League was among the accused.

No one has been arrested in this connection but a drive is on to arrest the accused.

On 25 April, Abdullah Al Noman, 35, former general secretary of the district unit of Jubo League and Rakib Imam, 28, former organising secretary of the district unit of Chhatra League were shot dead allegedly in an attack by their rivals over establishing supremacy in Sadar upazila of Laxmipur.