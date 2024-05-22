Buddha Purnima being observed today

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

Buddha Purnima being observed today

Buddha Purnima marks Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born Siddhartha Gautama in Kapilabastu, at the foothills of the Himalayas

UNB
22 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 01:32 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated in the country on Wednesday.

Buddha Purnima marks Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born Siddhartha Gautama in Kapilabastu, at the foothills of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at age 35 and finally departed into "nirvana" at 80 in 483 BC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community.

President Shahabuddin said, "Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. People of all religions have been celebrating their respective religious rituals with great enthusiasm, which is a bright tradition of our harmony."

In his message, he hoped that the Buddhist community would continue to work for the country's development by practising this tradition and adhering to Buddha's great ideals.

In her message, the Prime Minister said the Buddhists have been equally participating in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh for a long.

"I hope that they will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha," she said.

Buddha Purnima

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

2h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

2h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

20h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do the seasons change?

Why do the seasons change?

1h | Videos
BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

3h | Videos
That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

4h | Videos
Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

16h | Videos