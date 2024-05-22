Buddha Purnima being observed today

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated in the country on Wednesday.

Buddha Purnima marks Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born Siddhartha Gautama in Kapilabastu, at the foothills of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at age 35 and finally departed into "nirvana" at 80 in 483 BC.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community.

President Shahabuddin said, "Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. People of all religions have been celebrating their respective religious rituals with great enthusiasm, which is a bright tradition of our harmony."

In his message, he hoped that the Buddhist community would continue to work for the country's development by practising this tradition and adhering to Buddha's great ideals.

In her message, the Prime Minister said the Buddhists have been equally participating in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh for a long.

"I hope that they will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha," she said.