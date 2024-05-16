No security threat surrounding Buddha Purnima: DMP commissioner

UNB
16 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 09:05 pm

No security threat surrounding Buddha Purnima: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. Photo: UNB
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. Photo: UNB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman announced on Thursday that there are no specific security threats surrounding Buddha Purnima, the major religious festival for Buddhists.

Speaking at a coordination meeting at the DMP headquarters, the DMP commissioner emphasised the need for vigilance despite the absence of identified risks. "Even if there are no specific security risks, we have to be all vigilant," he stated.

The meeting focused on the overall security, law and order, and traffic management for the upcoming Buddha Purnima celebrations, which will take place on May 22.  Habibur assured that the DMP has completed extensive security preparations for the event.

He directed DMP officers and forces to remain alert to prevent any potential sabotage. He also urged event organisers to maintain a high level of caution.

"Each venue will have a focal point from the organisers and the police, working in coordination," the DMP chief explained, highlighting the collaborative approach to ensuring security across multiple celebration sites in the city.

Habibur noted that many incidents in Bangladesh related to religious tensions are often based on rumors and minor incidents, rather than organised efforts. "We all need to be proactive to prevent them from the beginning," he said.

To enhance security, police presence will be heightened from the day before the festivities, with increased monitoring through CCTV, archways, and metal detectors around Buddha Purnima events.

Senior police officials, including additional commissioners Khandker Mahid Uddin, Md. Munibur Rahman, Md. Asaduzzaman, and Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, attended the meeting along with Buddhist community leaders and representatives from various city and intelligence agencies.

Buddha Purnima / Bangladesh / DMP

