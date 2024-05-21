Buddha Purnima tomorrow

Representational image
Representational image

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday (22 May).

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into 'nirvana' at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

The day is a public holiday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on this occasion.

President Shahabuddin said, "Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. People of all religions have been celebrating their respective religious rituals with great enthusiasm, which is a bright tradition of our harmony."

He hoped that the Buddhist community would continue their efforts for the development of the country by practising this tradition and holding the great ideals of Buddha, he said in his message.

In her message, the prime minister said the Buddhists have been equally participating in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh for a long.

"I hope that they will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha," she said.

