Body of missing person found in Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center

The police recovered the body of a man – who went missing two days ago – at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal today (7 May).

The deceased, Gaurang Chandra Das, 45, was found dead – two days after he went missing in Narayanganj's Rupganj – at around 12:00 pm from the ground floor of the exhibition centre's car parking zone.

Confirming the matter, Deepak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Rupganj Police Station, said, "Gaurang had left home to cut his hair on Sunday morning. On the same day, at 11 pm, he spoke to his sister-in-law on the phone. But he did not return home that night. His phone was switched off at night."

"After bringing the body to the police station, the family of the missing person identified him this afternoon," he added.

According to the police, he was an event videographer by profession.

The police official further said no injury marks were found on the body of the deceased.

The cause of his death is yet to be determined. The body was sent to the General Hospital Victoria Narayanganj for post-mortem, he said, adding that the family is preparing to file a case in this regard.