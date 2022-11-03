BNP rally: Now speedboats to and from Barishal go on strike 

Speedboat operators on the Barishal-Bhola route have gone on strike since Wednesday evening.

The move comes a few days ahead of BNP's 5 November divisional rally in Barishal.

Speedboats are mainly used for easy and quick communication between Bhola and Barishal as well as some other remote upazilas of the division.

Hundreds of people use this route and mode of transportation every day, said ghat officials and locals.

"This sudden strike has made the lives of the commuters very difficult," said Shafiqul Islam, a regular passenger of the route.

"The strike has been called for the meeting of BNP so that people can't join there more, said some speed boat drivers seeking unanimity.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Tarek Shah, the line in charge of the speedboat ghat in Barishal, said, "The strike will continue till Saturday evening."

However, he could not specify the reasons behind the sudden strike.

On Monday, three-wheeler transport owners of Barishal called a 48-hour strike on 4-5 November to press home their five-point demand, including smooth movement of three-wheelers in the district.

Earlier on 26 November, Bus owners of Barishal division called a two-day transport strike on 4-5 November, demanding that local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers be kept off the highway.

Earlier, similar transport strikes were held in Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur before the BNP's mass rallies.

BNP leaders have alleged that the government is forcing bus owners to strike to disrupt the rally.