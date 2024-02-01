BIWTA opens control room for Ijtema devotees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 07:44 pm

File photo of devotees gathered at Ijtema ground in Tongi. Photo: UNB
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has opened control rooms to facilitate the Ijtema devotees. 

Separate control rooms will be opened in Dhaka River Port and Tongi River Port to ensure smooth and accident-free movement of Muslim devotees on the occasion of Bishwa Ijtema, reads a BIWTA press release.

The land phone number of Dhaka River Port control room is 02-223389898 while the mobile number is 01733524280. The mobile number of Tongi River Port is 01917156559, added the release.

The control rooms will be operational during two phases of Ijtema from 1 to 5 February and from 8 to 12 February.

The BIWTA also requested devotees to contact its hotline number 16113 to avert any unexpected situation.
 

BIWTA / Control Room / Bangladesh / Bishwa Ijtema

