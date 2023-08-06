BIMSTEC Summit: High-profile Bangladesh business delegation to visit Thailand in November

Bangladesh

UNB
06 August, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

BIMSTEC Summit: High-profile Bangladesh business delegation to visit Thailand in November

UNB
06 August, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 06:37 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A high-profile business delegation from Bangladesh will visit Thailand in November during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's participation at the BIMSTEC Summit.

The sixth BIMSTEC Summit will be held in November 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, in which Bangladesh will assume the chairmanship of the regional grouping. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the event.

Thai investors can get opportunities in Bangladesh to invest through the foreign investment friendly policy in the country as the two countries have the similar environmental and cultural ties, said Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Lokman Hossain Miah said in a recent courtesy meeting with newly elected board of directors of Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI), said the Chamber on Sunday.

BTCCI sought all sorts of cooperation and support from BIDA to make the programme in Thailand successful.

BTCCI also requested BIDA Executive Chairman to make available data regarding investment opportunities in Bangladesh, especially tax exemption facility, incentives, foreign specialists working at Foreign Companies in Bangladesh.

BIDA Executive Chairman assured the business leaders of extending their support to BTCCI's proposals.

He emphasized on the joint venture between Bangladesh and Thailand in some sectors like agro-processing, tourism & hospitality management, jute and jute goods, fisheries, pharmaceuticals etc.

Shams Mahmud, President of BTCCI, introduced the newly elected Board of Directors of BTCCI to the BIDA Executive Chairman and its officials.

He apprised BIDA officials regarding the plan of BTCCI to take necessary steps for enhancing bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.

BTCCI President also emphasised on the increasing export of different products such as pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather, RMG and ceramics from Bangladesh to Thailand and relocating labor intensive industries in Bangladesh.

BIDA Executive Chairman thanked the board of Directors for coming forward for the discussion of bilateral issues of Bangladesh and Thailand and extended his appreciation to BTCCI for working to enhance bilateral business relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.

Executive members of BIDA including Mohsina Yasmin, Md. Salem Sulaiman, Vice President, Khemathat Archawathamrong, Honorary Director, Mohammad Junaed Ibne Ali, Director Finance, Shahzada A Hamid, Md. Ahsanuzzaman, Brahmanda Pratap Barua, Directors, Md. Nazmul Hossen ACS, Secretary of BTCCI attended the meeting among others.

Top News

BIMSTEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

13h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

15h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic