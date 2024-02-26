New BIMSTEC secretary general sets vision for regional cooperation

TBS Report
26 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 09:56 pm

New BIMSTEC secretary general sets vision for regional cooperation

Indra Mani Pandey. Photo: Collected
Despite its limitations, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), an organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, aims to achieve social, economic, and cultural goals in the future.

Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, India's senior diplomat and the new secretary general of BIMSTEC, expressed this during his first meeting with senior journalists from The Business Standard on Monday (26 February).

He reaffirmed his commitment to realising BIMSTEC's vision and enhancing cooperation among member states across seven areas of collaboration.  The meeting was attended by TBS's executive editor and managing editor, among others.

BIMSTEC comprises India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand, totalling 1.73 billion people with a combined GDP of USD 5.2 trillion, as per available data from 2023.

Pandey highlighted the adoption of the BIMSTEC charter and various agreements during the 2022 Colombo summit, aiming for a prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region through integration and collaboration, particularly in areas like the blue economy.

Comparing BIMSTEC with ASEAN and EU, Pandey noted the differences in their founding years and highlighted ongoing efforts by BIMSTEC countries, including developing a master plan for grid connectivity to facilitate power transmission.

The sixth BIMSTEC Summit, chaired by Thailand, is scheduled for Bangkok this year, following Sri Lanka's hosting of the fifth summit in 2022. Pandey thanked member states for appointing him as the fourth secretary general for a three-year term, expressing readiness to fulfil their expectations.

Pandey, a seasoned diplomat, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990, serving in various capacities globally and specialising in areas like national security and strategy.

Comments

Photo: Courtesy

