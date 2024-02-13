Countrymen now enjoy democracy as AL comes to power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the people of Bangladesh are enjoying democracy now as the Awami League has come to power for the fourth consecutive term.

"People are enjoying democracy now," she said while Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey called on her at her office in Parliament.

PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhwat Moon briefed the reporters after the call on.

The prime minister said there was a time when the country had plunged under military rules.

She termed people of the country as one of her strengths.

Hasina mentioned that the government has always put emphasis on the rural development.

She said she visited numerous villages and encouraged people not to leave single inch of arable land without food production.

"I requested all to engage in food production in whatever way they can," she said.

She also said Bangladesh and BIMSTEC will work together to achieve the common goals.

The prime minister said India has always been a friendly country to Bangladesh. She recalled with gratitude that during 1971 India had helped Bangladesh a lot and gave shelter to some one crore people.

She also said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she and her sister Sheikh Rehana took refuge in India.

The BIMSTEC secretary general congratulated the prime minister on her re-election.

He expressed satisfaction regarding the activities of Bangladesh with BIMSTEC.

He also mentioned that the BIMSTEC will continue its excellent relationship with Bangladesh.

He lauded Bangladesh's development and PM's vision to establish smart Bangladesh and graduation of Bangladesh as developing country from LDC status.