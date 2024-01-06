Pandey assumes charge as 4th BIMSTEC SG

Corporates

BSS
06 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:16 pm

Related News

Pandey assumes charge as 4th BIMSTEC SG

BSS
06 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:16 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, a senior diplomat of India, today assumed the position of Secretary General (SG) of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Pandey, succeeded Tenzin Lekphell of Bhutan, is the 4th SG of BIMSTEC and will remain its SG for a period of three years, a foreign ministry press release said here.

On his arrival in Dhaka earlier today, Pandey was warmly received by foreign ministry's Director General (SAARC & BIMSTEC) Abdul Motaleb Sarker and Directors of BIMSTEC Secretariat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While speaking to Directors and other members of BIMSTEC Secretariat, the new SG reiterated his commitment to work earnestly and with a new vigour to translate into reality the grand vision of BIMSTEC member states.

He pledged to work for expanding and deepening the growing cooperation amongst the BIMSTEC member States, within the framework of seven pillars of collaboration agreed by BIMSTEC Leaders.

Pandey thanked the BIMSTEC member States for entrusting him with the responsibility of SG and sought their continued support and guidance to the Secretariat, enabling it to meet their expectations.

A career diplomat, ambassador Pandey joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990. Prior to taking over as SG, Amb Pandey served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva.

 

BIMSTEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

3h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

7h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

29m | Videos
6 arrested including BNP leader Nabiullah in Benapole Express fire incident

6 arrested including BNP leader Nabiullah in Benapole Express fire incident

1h | Videos
Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

3h | Videos
Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

4h | Videos