Pandey assumes charge as 4th BIMSTEC SG

Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, a senior diplomat of India, today assumed the position of Secretary General (SG) of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Pandey, succeeded Tenzin Lekphell of Bhutan, is the 4th SG of BIMSTEC and will remain its SG for a period of three years, a foreign ministry press release said here.

On his arrival in Dhaka earlier today, Pandey was warmly received by foreign ministry's Director General (SAARC & BIMSTEC) Abdul Motaleb Sarker and Directors of BIMSTEC Secretariat.

While speaking to Directors and other members of BIMSTEC Secretariat, the new SG reiterated his commitment to work earnestly and with a new vigour to translate into reality the grand vision of BIMSTEC member states.

He pledged to work for expanding and deepening the growing cooperation amongst the BIMSTEC member States, within the framework of seven pillars of collaboration agreed by BIMSTEC Leaders.

Pandey thanked the BIMSTEC member States for entrusting him with the responsibility of SG and sought their continued support and guidance to the Secretariat, enabling it to meet their expectations.

A career diplomat, ambassador Pandey joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990. Prior to taking over as SG, Amb Pandey served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva.