Indian businesses keen to invest in health, education and power sectors

A business delegation from Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have expressed keen interest in investing in Bangladesh especially in the health, education and power sectors.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday (7 August), they also proposed to launch a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce to promote trade and commerce amongst the BIMSTEC member states– India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Momen appreciated the idea and assured of extending necessary support in this regard, said a foreign ministry press statement.

He also expressed his satisfaction to the foreign delegation over the excellent bilateral relation between Bangladesh and India.

The minister noted that both Bangladesh and India have made remarkable growth in trade and investment in recent years.

He said the two countries should work together to complement each other's economies, especially, when the world is experiencing economic recession due to Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Momen said due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, regional stability has been ensured, which has benefited both the countries to augment economic growth.

He stressed on working for the promotion of bilateral trade and commerce in a balanced manner and emphasised to remove all kinds of trade barriers, especially, tariff and non-tariff barriers for enhancement of trade volume between Bangladesh and India.

The foreign minister invited the business delegation to invest in Bangladesh and take advantage of the congenial investment regime of the country.

He stressed on developing the two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) located at Mirsarai and Mongla dedicated for India at an expeditious manner, so that more investment can be accommodated.

The Indian delegation appreciated the recent remarkable socio-economic growth achieved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They expressed their readiness to engage with various business bodies for promoting trade and commerce with a view to achieving economic development in both the countries.

Indian Chamber of Commerce which was set up in 1925, has a special focus on promoting trade and commerce in the South Asian and South East Asian countries.

They are visiting Dhaka from 6-8 August 2023 and meeting various Chambers and business houses in Bangladesh.