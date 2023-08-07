Indian businesses keen to invest in health, education and power sectors

Economy

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

Indian businesses keen to invest in health, education and power sectors

During a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday (7 August), an ICC delegation also proposed to launch a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce to promote trade and commerce amongst the BIMSTEC member states

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 07:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 A business delegation from Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have expressed keen interest in investing in Bangladesh especially in the health, education and power sectors.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday (7 August), they also proposed to launch a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce to promote trade and commerce amongst the BIMSTEC member states– India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Momen appreciated the idea and assured of extending necessary support in this regard, said a foreign ministry press statement.

He also expressed his satisfaction to the foreign delegation over the excellent bilateral relation between Bangladesh and India. 

The minister noted that both Bangladesh and India have made remarkable growth in trade and investment in recent years.

He said the two countries should work together to complement each other's economies, especially, when the world is experiencing economic recession due to Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Momen said due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, regional stability has been ensured, which has benefited both the countries to augment economic growth.

He stressed on working for the promotion of bilateral trade and commerce in a balanced manner and emphasised to remove all kinds of trade barriers, especially, tariff and non-tariff barriers for enhancement of trade volume between Bangladesh and India.

The foreign minister invited the business delegation to invest in Bangladesh and take advantage of the congenial investment regime of the country.

He stressed on developing the two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) located at Mirsarai and Mongla dedicated for India at an expeditious manner, so that more investment can be accommodated.

The Indian delegation appreciated the recent remarkable socio-economic growth achieved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They expressed their readiness to engage with various business bodies for promoting trade and commerce with a view to achieving economic development in both the countries.

Indian Chamber of Commerce which was set up in 1925, has a special focus on promoting trade and commerce in the South Asian and South East Asian countries.

They are visiting Dhaka from 6-8 August 2023 and meeting various Chambers and business houses in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Indian Chamber of Commerce / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / investment / BIMSTEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

16m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic