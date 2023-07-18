Dhaka keen to host second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat

Dhaka expressed interest to host the second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat while foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen led Bangladesh delegation to the first BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Bangkok on Monday.

The first ever Retreat was attended by all the foreign ministers of BIMSTEC Member States and the secretary general of BIMSTEC, a foreign ministry's press release said here.

The foreign ministers had an in-depth discussion on strengthening BIMSTEC mechanism as well as exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern.

While discussing on BIMSTEC related issues, they focused on defining concept of external partners, establishing the Eminent Persons' Group and holding of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministerial retreat on a regular basis.

Bangladesh foreign minister recalled with great pleasure that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is one of the founding leaders who contributed in establishing BIMSTEC in 1996.

Bangladesh supports the concept of external partnership, the establishment of Eminent Persons' group and hosting of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat.

The Ministers also agreed to hold a special Foreign Ministers' Retreat every year on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.

On regional and global issues of common concern, Bangladesh put forward the proposal of creating an emergency relief fund that may address the contingencies resulting from public health pandemic, natural disasters and humanitarian crisis.

Dr Momen also flagged that BIMSTEC may create institutions similar to ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Centre (AHA).

For post pandemic economic recovery, he stressed on introduction of cross border digital payment system, early conclusion of BIMSTEC Free Trade Agreement, sharing best practices in nursing and tourism and recognition of university degrees etc.

He also highlighted the importance of raising common voice from BIMSTEC countries in combating the adverse impact of climate change in global climate change negotiations.

He underscored the need of maintaining peace and stability in the BIMSTEC region for sustainability of growth and development.

In this context, he called upon the BIMSTEC members for creating enabling environment that would lead to the repatriation of internally displaced Myanmar nationals currently sheltered in Bangladesh.

He drew the attention of the members in taking shared position against cross border terrorism, wiping out the menace of drug and human trafficking etc. He shared views on mechanisms for energy security, food security, and cyber security in the BIMSTEC region.

After the successful retreat the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers jointly called on that Thai premier Prayut Chan-o-Cha at the Government House in Bangkok.

On the sidelines of the Retreat, he had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from India, Thailand, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.