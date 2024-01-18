BGB distributes warm clothes among destitute people in St Martin's Island

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday distributed warm clothes to 200 destitute people on St Martin's Island.

Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan distributed the winter clothes after visiting the bordering area of Cox's Bazar, Teknaf and St Martin's Island.

Earlier, he also visited the Palangkhali and Ghumdhum BoP along the Cox's Bazar-Myanmar border on Wednesday.

He also urged the BGB members to remain on high alert in dealing with any situation including illegal intrusion and drug smuggling.

The BGB director general also directed officers to bring dynamism to intelligence activities alongside conducting operations to tackle criminal activities along the border.