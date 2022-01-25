Beauty start-up Shajgoj raises Tk21 crore from Sequoia Capital India

Eyamin Sajid
25 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:48 pm

Bangladeshi beauty and personal care e-commerce platform Shajgoj has recently secured Tk21crore seed funding from Sequoia Capital India – a venture capital firm that invests in consumer, technology, and healthcare.

"Shajgoj will use the money to acquire more customers, open more outlets and offer more international brands on their platform," said Shajgoj CEO and Co-founder Nazmul Sheik.

Nazmul said they also obtain funds from SBK Tech Venture, one of the pioneer tech-focused venture capitals in Bangladesh.

Founded in 2013 and launched in 2018, the e-commerce platform at present delivers 180,000 orders monthly and has been in the third to fourth position among the top five e-commerce platforms of the country.

Before the latest fundraising, Shajgoj raised capital from Brac Osiris Impact Ventures, Ahan Investment, and Singapore based Angel, said the Shajgoj CEO.

The female-focused company has witnessed exponential growth and its revenue grew double in the final quarter of the last year.

Shajgoj boasts about its 70% returning customers, which reflects exceptional customer experience.

The platform is offering curated authentic products from more than 400 local and international brands with a flat delivery charge all over the country.

Along with the product selling, Shajgoj is also providing customized beauty consultations for free through informative videos to guide its customers through the latest trends in beauty and personal care.

