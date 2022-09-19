Shajgoj employees will receive insurance from MetLife

Shajgoj employees will receive insurance from MetLife

Shajgoj Limited, one of the leading beauty and personal care e-commerce platforms in Bangladesh, has selected MetLife to provide insurance for its employees against accidents, disability, loss of life and medical emergencies.

Shajgoj has selected MetLife as an insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength, reads a press release.

Established in 2013, Shajgoj is an omnichannel multi-brand retailer which provides authentic products with consumer-friendly and timely services.

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organizations.

An agreement signing ceremony has recently been held between Shajgoj and MetLife Bangladesh.

Sinthia Sharmin Islam, Co-Founder & CCO; Farhana Preeti, Head of Business Development; Hasiba Binte Hannan, Head of Human Resource; Rajib Ahmed, Senior Executive of Human Resource from Shajgoj and Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer; Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director & Head of Employee Benefits; Monirul Islam, Assistant Director of Employee Benefits, Nafis Islam, Manager of Employee Benefits; Raihan Chowdhury, Assistant Manager of Employee Benefits from MetLife Bangladesh were present at the ceremony.

"Employees represent our business and brand. We want to make sure that employees feel valued for being a part of the organization. So, we selected MetLife as our insurance provider because our needs are perfectly aligned with MetLife." Sinthia Sharmin Islam, Co-Founder & CCO of Shajgoj said.

Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said: "Every employee contributes significantly to the success of their organization. They will be more inspired when they feel that companies are thinking about protecting them against life's many uncertainties.  We are delighted to welcome Shajgoj to our growing family of corporate clients."

Shajgoj / MetLife

